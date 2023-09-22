OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: If you were assaulted bring evidence – Police charges protestors

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, September 22, convened a meeting with some leaders of the Democracy Hub group to address concerns regarding their planned demonstration at the Jubilee House.

Below is a copy of the Press Release from the Ghana Police Service:

POLICE MEET SOME LEADERS OF THE DEMOCRACY HUB GROUP

1. The Police, at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, today 22nd September 2023, convened a meeting with some leaders of the Democracy Hub group to address concerns regarding their planned demonstration at the Jubilee House.

2. At the meeting, the Police reechoed that the Service is not against any person or a group of persons who want to demonstrate as it has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. However, in this instant case, the Police concern was the location of the intended demonstration, the Jubilee House, which is a designated security zone.

3. The leaders of the group assured the Police during the meeting that they would hold a discussion with their members to come to a possible compromise as to the venue of the demonstration and revert to the Police.

4. The leaders also assured the Police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the Police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or the determination of the matter by the court.

5. It was established at the meeting that there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to Police records. Therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation.

6. We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is dedicated to fostering a democratic environment where citizens' rights are upheld while maintaining the security and stability of the nation.

GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS