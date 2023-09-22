ModernGhana logo
We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – National Security Minister denies offering $1m bribe to Oliver

The Ministry of National Security has swiftly denied allegations by #FixTheCountry Movement leaders that government officials attempted to bribe them.

At an interview on Friday, September 22, #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleged that during a meeting with Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and a Brigadier General, they were offered $1 million and appointments if they ceased their activism.

“They went as far as offering is $1m, offering us committee appointments and other government positions. This was made directory to me and other leaders of the #FixTheCountry Movement which we refused. This conversation was with Minister of National Security (Albert Kan Dapaah), Minister of Finance (Ken Ofori-Atta) and a Brigadier General at a safe house at Cantonment.

“These are information that are verifiable. We recorded the conversation on that day…I am not lying about it. I can release to you evidence of calls I received from National Security Minister asking me to fly down from the UK at a public expense which I refused and flown at my own expense. We know that they are making every kind of attempt to throw monetary compulsion, violence and other things to stop this things that we are doing,” he alleged.

In response, the Ministry of National Security issued a press release stating that “no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its 'activism'."

The press release acknowledged that government stakeholders had previously met with the movement's conveners but insisted that "the allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians."

The ministry challenged Barker-Vormawor "to produce the alleged recording of the said inducement."

It urged the public to "ignore the allegations and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve."

