OccupyJulorbiHouse: This demonstrating courage is what we’ve been waiting for – Freedom Jacob Caesar

Ghanaian Real Estate Dealer and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako, known commonly as Freedom Jacob Caesar has reacted to the ongoing demonstration organized by pressure group Democracy Hub.

He applauded the courage shown by the Ghanaian youths who have taken to the streets to protest the high costs of living in the country.

In a tweet on Friday, September 22, which was the second day of the 3-day intended demonstration, the real estate mogul said the recent energy is what has been missing for a very long time.

“I'm proud of Ghanaians demonstrating courage! This is the new Ghana we've been waiting for. I stand with you. Remember, the people make the government the government don’t make the people,” he wrote.

The protest aims to picket at Ghana's Jubilee House to express their plights over what they say is misgovernance of the ruling NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo.

The first day of the protest on Thursday, September 21 saw police arrest 49 protesters who were detained for about 12 hours for an alleged unlawful demonstration.

However, protesters remained undeterred and assembled again for the second day, with several celebrities like EL, Efia Odo Kelvin Boy, and SD Skele joining the protest.

Despite police stopping their march to the Jubilee House with a human barricade and a heavy rain, the protestors stood on their grounds.

However, it has reportedly been halted temporarily after deliberations over vehicular traffic during rush hour as well as noise pollution that is said to have affected the 37 Military Hospital.