Claim $1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism false – National Security

The Ministry of National Security has reacted to allegations of an attempt by the Minister of the sector to bribe #FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor with an amount of $1 million to stop his activism.

In its release, the Ministry said the claim made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor is false and unfounded.

“This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his "activism".

“While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security, and Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns, it must be stated emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its "activism".

“The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians,” parts of the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has challenged Oliver Barker-Vormawor to produce the alleged recording of the said inducement when the sector Minister offered him the $1 million.

The release further urges the general public to ignore the allegations and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve.