C/R: Woman stabbed multiple times by boyfriend at Budumburam camp

A 37-year-old woman has been allegedly stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend at Budumburam Camp in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident, according to Citi News sources, happened after the boyfriend, 37-year-old Kobby, suspected the girlfriend, known to her peers as Ama Ghana, of cheating on him.

A sister of the victim, Abrefa, indicated that the boyfriend had complained about his girlfriend’s infidelity to her on several occasions, but lost his cool on Thursday after the victim decided to end the relationship.

“My sister’s boyfriend called complaining and accused her of cheating on him. He even called my other sister at Odorkor to complain. I get angry because he calls too often. We promised to come and deal with the issues, but we realized that he loved the girl. Just after two weeks, we heard that he had stabbed our sister. She is receiving treatment at Cape Coast.”

Sources say the suspect inflicted knife wounds on the victim while she was asleep late yesterday, injuring her in the process.

Ama Ghana is currently receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

