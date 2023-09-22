OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police Service to protesters

The Ghana Police Service has stated that there is no record or reported case of assault against protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Thursday.

In a press release on Friday, the police said "there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to Police records."

The police therefore asked anyone with evidence of assault by officers during the protest to provide it for investigation.

"Therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation," the release said.

Earlier, the Minority Caucus in Parliament had issued a statement condemning alleged police brutalities against protesters during the demonstration on Thursday.

The Minority accused the police of unleashing "terror" and using "backward and archaic policing methods" on the unarmed protesters who were exercising their lawful rights.

A leader of the protest Oliver Barker Vormawor reported to the media they were assaulted during the arrest and detention which lasted about 12 hours.

The police assured the public that the service is dedicated to upholding citizens' rights while maintaining security and stability.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest was aimed at campaigning against economic hardships under the Akufo-Addo government.