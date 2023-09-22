Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is democratic on paper, autocratic in practice – Lawyers in Search of Democracy

A group identifying itself as Lawyers in Search of Democracy (LINSOD) has described the conduct of the Ghana Police Service as not only shameful but an affront to democracy.

In a statement signed by LINSOD President Eric Delanyo Alifo, it said democracy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is questionable.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo’s government is democratic on paper but autocratic in practice.

“It is important to state that even if the service of the application for injunction serves as a bar on the intended demonstration, or if the injunction had even been granted and yet the demonstrators ignored all of that to proceed on the demonstration, the appropriate action against them should be contempt proceedings against them in court, but not arrest and detention by the police.

“The conduct of the police in this matter and many similar ones give resemblance of a police state in Ghana. It is lawless conduct to appease President Nana Akufo Addo, whose administration, though is democratic on paper, has largely been autocratic in practice,” the statement from Lawyers in Search of Democracy said.

The statement added, “The conduct of the police is an affront to our democracy of many years, and it is a shame.”

According to Lawyers in Search of Democracy, it is ironic that while President Akufo-Addo was at the United Nations on Thursday, September 21, demanding more democracy within the UN, the police in Ghana were abusing the rights of citizens and eroding the country’s democratic credentials.