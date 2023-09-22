ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Limited voter registration: Rethink your strategy by opening more centres for easy access — Stranek Africa to EC

Social News Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensah

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has been urged to adopt an "expansionist approach" and open more registration centres for the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Pro-democracy group Stranek Africa says the current arrangement by the EC to use only 268 district offices is inadequate and an "affront to guarantee rights of every Ghanaian citizen."

In a press release on Wednesday, the civil society organisation said "the entire limited voter registration is fraught with challenges" partly due to the limited number of registration centres."

"It is obvious the Electoral Commission's current arrangement on the registration exercise is utterly unsignifying and an affront on guaranteed rights of every Ghanaian citizen above 18 years old and of sound mind," the statement said.

Stranek Africa further accused the EC of violating Constitutional Instrument (CI) 91 as amended by CI 126 by using fewer registration centres.

"STRANEK AFRICA believes the Electoral Commission must rethink its strategies by testing the efficacy of its equipment and network connectivity. Also, more centres must be opened to encourage all qualified persons to register and participate in the election of our political leaders, be it at the local, constituency, or national level," the group said.

Stranek Africa urged the election management body to be "receptive towards stakeholders' engagement to fill the gaps and eliminate any bottlenecks."

The group said opening more centres will reduce the long queues, high cost of travel to registration centres and the frustration among registrants.

Meanwhile, the EC aims to register about 1.35 million new voters in the limited registration exercise which ends on October 3.

922202341355-vaqduhgtsn-125c4ea6-e15f-45e0-b340-d20b14bf445e.jpeg

922202341355-8eu2xkjwvq-004c1b08-6bdc-4b1f-91ae-9dff1efe53c1.jpeg

922202341356-8cs1wjivup-7ea54a2d-483e-4282-98f6-1ea071e558d1.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – National Security Minister denies offering 1m bribe to Oliver We were only listening to your concerns, produce the alleged recording – Nation...

44 minutes ago

Freedom Jacob Caesar, Ghanaian Real Estate Mogul #OccupyJulorbiHouse: This demonstrating courage is what we’ve been waiting for –...

47 minutes ago

VIDEO: NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2024 —Mustapha Gbande alleges [VIDEO]: ‘NPP in bed with NIA to register Nigerians in attempt to rig election 2...

53 minutes ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police Service to protesters #OccupyJulorbiHouse: There was no assault; bring evidence if any – Ghana Police ...

55 minutes ago

Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC showdown —Nana Akomea ‘Bawumia will give Ken Agyapong and NDC ‘showdown’ — Nana Akomea

1 hour ago

The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; hes best material to change Ghana —Allotey Jacobs ‘The emergence of Bawumia will be a threat to Mahama; he’s best material to chan...

1 hour ago

Claim 1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism false – National Security Claim $1 million bribe was offered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to stop his activism f...

1 hour ago

AU troops are due to hand over full security responsibility to Somali forces by the end of next year. By STRINGER AFPFile Somalia seeks three-month delay in AU force drawdown: letter

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women Ashanti Regional Security Council unhappy over recent murder of women

2 hours ago

64 of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study 64% of UniMAC-IJ students involved in toxic relationships — Study

Just in....
body-container-line