West Gonja: NADMO to support flood victims

By Don-ninge Cajetan II Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Municipal Director of the Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the West Gonja Municipal, Mr.Adam Bavug after visiting the flooded Sor number 1 bridge has appealed to government to rehabilitate the damaged bridge to prevent further disaster.

According to him, upon receiving the sad news on the eve of Tuesday, September 19, 2023 had to call in for a canoe from Daboya in the North Gonja District to come and help convey stranded persons as no one could cross either to the Sor community or the regional capital, Damongo.

He also lamented the high cost involved, as one has to pay extra fares due to the canoe services in order to be transported.

He further cautioned farmers to stay away from their farms to avoid loss of lives.

Meanwhile, he assured victims of the flood of relief items from the government.

