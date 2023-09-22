ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Don’t use lawlessness to address perceived lawlessness – National Peace Council advise protesters

Social News OccupyJulorbiHouse: Dont use lawlessness to address perceived lawlessness – National Peace Council advise protesters
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

National Peace Council (NPC) has advised the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters against using lawlessness to address perceived lawlessness.

Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh in an interview with Citi News on Friday admonished the protesters to exercise restraint and not take the laws into their hands.

Mr Amoh mentioned that the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, who have been demonstrating against the government’s economic policies since Thursday, September 21, comply with the orders of the Police to ensure the peace of the country is maintained.

He added that even though the protesters have a right to protest, they must do so in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“My advice is that they cannot use lawlessness to address perceived lawlessness, so if you have not been permitted by the same arrangement that gave you the right, you would have to exercise restraint. So if there is an injunction, or your plan to go on demonstration has been curtailed by the same institution then just don’t do it because if you do it then you are also being unlawful.

“If you don’t do it tomorrow, there will be another time, so let us all respect the law for the sake of our democracy. If we allow small issues to divide us then we are opening up for insurgents who are lurking around,” Mr Amoh said.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began on September 21, 2023, when a group of protesters gathered at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian government.

The police dispersed the protesters and arrested 49 of them. They were later released after negotiations with the Police by their lawyers.

The protesters have vowed to continue their protests until the government addresses their grievances.

Ghana is currently facing a number of challenges, including economic hardship, rising inflation, and a high cost of living.

Organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest say their protests are a sign of the growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of these challenges.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos govt is democratic on paper, autocratic in practice – Lawyers in Search of Democracy Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is democratic on paper, autocratic in practice – Lawyers in S...

1 hour ago

Parts of Accra flooded after Fridays heavy rain Parts of Accra flooded after Friday’s heavy rain

1 hour ago

There is rainstorm coming – GMet cautions public There is rainstorm coming – GMet cautions public

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: The arrogance is too much, we need change – Dumelo #OccupyJulorbiHouse: “The arrogance is too much, we need change” – Dumelo

1 hour ago

Arresting peaceful protesters not healthy for our democracy – National Peace Council Arresting peaceful protesters not healthy for our democracy – National Peace Cou...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Boycott police activities – Prof. Karikari tells media houses #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Boycott police activities – Prof. Karikari tells media...

2 hours ago

A file photo of a police-formed human barricade Police distract day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest, form human barricade [VID...

3 hours ago

Were facing great danger, your silence is loud —Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufour, clergy, Chief Imam, Otumfour, others to speak up ‘We’re facing great danger, your silence is loud’ — Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufo...

4 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 16th-century style crackdown, terror on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors dim poli...

4 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstit...

Just in....
body-container-line