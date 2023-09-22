GIA to support MMDAs to plan their communities

The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) has pledged to support the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to plan their communities well.

The President of the GIA, Mr Foster Osae-Akonnor, who disclosed this at Dambai during the 60th anniversary of the Institute said, “Well-planned communities make them friendly and befitting.”

He said the assemblies would therefore be tasked to give the GIA drone footage of the various MMDAs.

Mr Osae-Akonnor said the drone footage would help the Institute to determine areas that should be earmarked as hospitals, schools, residences and industries.

He said GIA would assign an architect to the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) since the region doesn’t have one.

On his part, the Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu, expressed gratitude to the GIA for the stakeholders’ forum, saying it would go a long way to affect the physical planning of the region.