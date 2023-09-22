ModernGhana logo
Local Govt Minister urges MMDAs to create conducive environment for local businesses

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Minister for Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Daniel Botwe, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to quantify the quality of life of their people by creating enabling environments for local economic development.

He said the role of MMDAs was not merely bureaucratic but understanding challenges faced by the people and devising meaningful solutions to them.

He said this at the maiden Local Economic Development Investment Fair organised by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), an allied agency under the Ministry on Monday in Accra.

The Fair offered an opportunity for MMDAs to showcase products manufactured in their localities.

He noted that public awareness of potentials within districts was paramount, therefore, the people needed to acknowledge that local economic development was not limited to culinaries but other potentials when value was attached to them.

He added that it was time for District Assemblies to understand their role within the community in economic development.

On his part, the Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) Prof. Nicholas Awotwi, signaled a new era of development, emphasizing the need for change in the established norms.

