#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Arresting, carrying journalists in your bucket like animals highly unprofessional, repugnant to press freedom – GJA blasts police

Headlines GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor[left] and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the Ghana Police Service over the arrest and mistreatment of journalists who were providing media coverage of Thursday's protest in Accra.

In a news release on Friday, September 22, the GJA said the conduct of the police was "highly unprofessional, absolutely unwarranted and inherently repugnant to press freedom and the dignity of the affected journalists."

According to the GJA, investigations revealed that journalists, including correspondents from international media such as the BBC, AFP and AP, were arrested despite properly identifying themselves.

The release stated that "in other instances, some journalists were maltreated and the Police seized their working equipment, leaving them traumatized in the process."

It added that "in the case of a Metro TV reporter arrested at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for taking video of happenings there, our investigations indicated that she was manhandled by some police officers after arrest."

The GJA condemned the "unprofessional and inhumane" conduct of transporting arrested journalists "in the bucket of a pick-up vehicle (not designed to carry human beings) like criminals."

It slammed the denial and contradictory statements by the police regarding the arrest of journalists.

The association called on police to apologize and expressed sympathy for the "bodily and emotional harm" suffered by journalists for doing their job.

922202331402-txobrfdq5l-1c9f93ea-1c94-4634-8fa2-bdd585770d10.jpeg

922202331402-ptkwn0a442-dbe28979-5b9b-4c4c-b1f3-107026222d29.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare

