Police distract day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest, form human barricade [VIDEO]

Headlines A file photo of a police-formed human barricade
1 HOUR AGO
A file photo of a police-formed human barricade

Police officers have formed a human barricade in an apparent attempt to block protesters from the second day of the ongoing 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' demonstration.

According to a video posted on social media by blogger Sika Official, the police barricaded the road at 37 Military Hospital, allowing only vehicles to pass through. The barricade also blocked pedestrian access to the area.

The 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protest, organized by pressure group Democracy Hub, aims to picket at Ghana's Jubilee House to express concerns over the misgovernance under the ruling NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo.

On the first day of protests last Thursday, police arrested 49 demonstrators and detained them for over 12 hours for an alleged unlawful demonstration.

Undeterred, protesters gathered today for the second day of the protest, joined by several celebrities.

However, the former Peoples National Convention (PNC) Chairman Bernard Monah said the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has invited leaders of the protest for a meeting.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

