OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on police brutality

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has waded into the alleged brutality of the ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protesters on Thursday, September 21.

He asked if Ghana’s democracy is without free expression which is one of the most important features of democracy.

"What would have happened if they were allowed to have their peaceful demonstration? Citizens can't express themselves against the unprecedented bad governance? I thought we were still in a Democracy. But is democracy without free expression?" Braimah tweeted on Friday, September 22.

Scores have thronged the ongoing 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protest organized by pressure group Democracy Hub to speak against the misrule by the NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo.

The first day of the protest on Thursday, September 21 saw police brutality against members of the protest who were arrested and detained for about 12 hours for an alleged unlawful demonstration.

However, protesters remained undeterred and assembled again for the second day, with several celebrities like EL, Efia Odo and Kelvin Boy joining in support.

Reports coming in have it that the police have blocked the roads leading to the Jubilee House in order to prevent the protesters from getting to their planned assembly point.