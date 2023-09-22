ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on police brutality

Headlines OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on police brutality
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has waded into the alleged brutality of the ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protesters on Thursday, September 21.

He asked if Ghana’s democracy is without free expression which is one of the most important features of democracy.

"What would have happened if they were allowed to have their peaceful demonstration? Citizens can't express themselves against the unprecedented bad governance? I thought we were still in a Democracy. But is democracy without free expression?" Braimah tweeted on Friday, September 22.

Scores have thronged the ongoing 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protest organized by pressure group Democracy Hub to speak against the misrule by the NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo.

The first day of the protest on Thursday, September 21 saw police brutality against members of the protest who were arrested and detained for about 12 hours for an alleged unlawful demonstration.

However, protesters remained undeterred and assembled again for the second day, with several celebrities like EL, Efia Odo and Kelvin Boy joining in support.

Reports coming in have it that the police have blocked the roads leading to the Jubilee House in order to prevent the protesters from getting to their planned assembly point.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Arresting, carrying journalists in your bucket like animals...

57 minutes ago

A file photo of a police-formed human barricade Police distract day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest, form human barricade [VID...

2 hours ago

You demonstrate weakness whenever you attack, accuse EC of rigging elections —Allotey Jacobs jabs NDC ‘You demonstrate weakness whenever you attack, accuse EC of rigging elections’ —...

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on police brutality #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on...

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and backward —Jane Naana, Sammy Gyamfi blasts govt, IGP #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: ‘Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and ba...

2 hours ago

Were facing great danger, your silence is loud —Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufour, clergy, Chief Imam, Otumfour, others to speak up ‘We’re facing great danger, your silence is loud’ — Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufo...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 16th-century style crackdown, terror on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors dim poli...

3 hours ago

Left to Right: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Oliver Barker Vormawor and National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah Kan Dapaah, Ofori-Atta, others offered us $1m, appointments to stop criticising ...

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstit...

Just in....
body-container-line