I’m on my way to day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest – Oliver Barker after arrest, detention

Activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor appears undeterred by the police arrest and detention by the police during the first day of the ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ demonstration.

The police arrested about 49 protestors over what they described as an illegal demonstration following a notice of injunction on Wednesday, September 20, a day before the protest which the protestors refused to abide by on the basis that it wasn’t properly served.

They were taken to different police stations in groups of 6 protesters each, per accounts of some of the arrested protesters.

However, following heightened condemnation and criticism, the protesters were released in the late hours of Thursday, September 21.

One of the organizers, Oliver Barker Vormawor said he is on his way to continue the protest which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

In a tweet on Friday, September 22, Mr. Barker wrote, "I just set off from my house for day 2 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse. We are meeting at 37 trotro Station. I don't know what the police plan to do. But I have packed my jail pack. 1 boxer shorts, 1 towel, 1 dettol, 1 mosquito repellent. May posterity remember the price of their freedom!"