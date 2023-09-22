ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m on my way to day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest – Oliver Barker after arrest, detention

Headlines Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor appears undeterred by the police arrest and detention by the police during the first day of the ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ demonstration.

The police arrested about 49 protestors over what they described as an illegal demonstration following a notice of injunction on Wednesday, September 20, a day before the protest which the protestors refused to abide by on the basis that it wasn’t properly served.

They were taken to different police stations in groups of 6 protesters each, per accounts of some of the arrested protesters.

However, following heightened condemnation and criticism, the protesters were released in the late hours of Thursday, September 21.

One of the organizers, Oliver Barker Vormawor said he is on his way to continue the protest which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

In a tweet on Friday, September 22, Mr. Barker wrote, "I just set off from my house for day 2 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse. We are meeting at 37 trotro Station. I don't know what the police plan to do. But I have packed my jail pack. 1 boxer shorts, 1 towel, 1 dettol, 1 mosquito repellent. May posterity remember the price of their freedom!"

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Ghana is a risky country to invest, IMF is worried —Isaac Adongo ‘Ghana is a risky country to invest, IMF is worried’ — Isaac Adongo

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement I’m on my way to day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest – Oliver Barker after arr...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 16th-century style crackdown, terror on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors dim poli...

1 hour ago

Left to Right: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Oliver Barker Vormawor and National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah Kan Dapaah, Ofori-Atta, others offered us $1m, appointments to stop criticising ...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstit...

2 hours ago

Stop collecting unauthorised clearance fees from final year SHS students — GES cautions school heads Stop collecting unauthorised clearance fees from final year SHS students — GES ...

3 hours ago

IGP meeting OccupyJulorbiHouse demo organisers today — Police IGP meeting #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo organisers today — Police

3 hours ago

Arresting demonstrators will lead to civil disorder – Security analyst warns Ghana Police Arresting demonstrators will lead to civil disorder – Security analyst warns Gha...

3 hours ago

Arresting unarmed protesters shocking, unacceptable – Minority condemns Police action Arresting unarmed protesters ‘shocking, unacceptable’ – Minority condemns Police...

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: NMC, Amnesty International condemn Police brutality OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: NMC, Amnesty International condemn Police brutality

Just in....
body-container-line