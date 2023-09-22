Interior Ministry calls for innovation, collaboration among security agencies

The Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, stated that the challenges faced in today's changing world require security and intelligence agencies to adapt, innovate and collaborate to work effectively and efficiently.

Mrs Anno-Kumi, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Senior Leadership and Management Programme for security agencies, said the Ministry recognizes the critical part security services play in safeguarding the country and charged them to take the programme seriously.

She explained that the training had been carefully tailored to enhance officers' skills and equip them with the knowledge needed to work more effectively in their fields of responsibility.

According to her, the training programme demonstrates the seriousness the Ministry attached to promoting a culture of continuous improvement in their skills.

Mrs Anno-Kumi urged the participants to get the most out of the programme and make use of the opportunities it offers, emphasizing that their active involvement is an investment in their future and the advancement of their organizations and society at large.