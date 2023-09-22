ModernGhana logo
Critical thinking central for development of creative industry – Regional Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Creativity and critical thinking are important elements that can develop the creative arts industry, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has said.

Speaking at the 17th Regional Basic Schools Festivals of Creative Arts and Culture in Koforidua, under the theme, The Relevance of Cultural Education to the Ghanaian Economy,” the Minister noted that cultural education is valuable, adding that it impacts the economy in various ways.

He appealed to stakeholders to contribute to rejuvenating Ghanaian culture and traditions by inculcating them into the children.

Mr Acheampong underscored the place of cultural education in the economy, saying that cultural education enhances human capital by developing skills and competencies that are relevant to the labour market.

“For instance, we can promote cultural tourism, through our languages, our clothes, as well as our foods,” he suggested.

Mr Acheampong urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage and integrate them into its development agenda, saying that would help the country to meet the Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on safeguarding cultural and national heritage.

The Minister lauded the Basic Schools Festivals of Creative Arts and Culture as it could ignite interest in the country’s culture again.

