The arrest of protesters in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration has sparked strong condemnation from political figures.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate to former President John Mahama, and Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed their disapproval of the action of the Police.

Some 49 protesters were arrested during the protest on Thursday, September 21.

Among those detained was Oliver Barker Vormawor, the convener of the #FixtheCountry movement.

In reaction, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang described the arrests as unnecessary and undemocratic.

She emphasized that in such situations, it is expected that the police engage with protesters, listen to their grievances, and provide guidance, rather than resorting to intimidation, arrest and brutality.

In a statement on Twitter, she joined the call for the immediate release of the protesters from Police custody.

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the NDC in a statement on Facebook also criticized the arrests, describing it as shameful and backward.

