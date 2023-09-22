ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: ‘Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and backward’ — Jane Naana, Sammy Gyamfi blasts gov’t, IGP

Social News OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and backward —Jane Naana, Sammy Gyamfi blasts govt, IGP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The arrest of protesters in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration has sparked strong condemnation from political figures.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate to former President John Mahama, and Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed their disapproval of the action of the Police.

Some 49 protesters were arrested during the protest on Thursday, September 21.

Among those detained was Oliver Barker Vormawor, the convener of the #FixtheCountry movement.

In reaction, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang described the arrests as unnecessary and undemocratic.

She emphasized that in such situations, it is expected that the police engage with protesters, listen to their grievances, and provide guidance, rather than resorting to intimidation, arrest and brutality.

In a statement on Twitter, she joined the call for the immediate release of the protesters from Police custody.

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the NDC in a statement on Facebook also criticized the arrests, describing it as shameful and backward.

View his full statement below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuorleft and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Arresting, carrying journalists in your bucket like animals...

57 minutes ago

A file photo of a police-formed human barricade Police distract day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest, form human barricade [VID...

2 hours ago

You demonstrate weakness whenever you attack, accuse EC of rigging elections —Allotey Jacobs jabs NDC ‘You demonstrate weakness whenever you attack, accuse EC of rigging elections’ —...

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on police brutality #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Is democracy without free expression? – Sulemana Braimah on...

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and backward —Jane Naana, Sammy Gyamfi blasts govt, IGP #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest: ‘Arrest of protestors undemocratic, unlawful and ba...

2 hours ago

Were facing great danger, your silence is loud —Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufour, clergy, Chief Imam, Otumfour, others to speak up ‘We’re facing great danger, your silence is loud’ — Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kufo...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 16th-century style crackdown, terror on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors dim poli...

3 hours ago

Left to Right: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Oliver Barker Vormawor and National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah Kan Dapaah, Ofori-Atta, others offered us $1m, appointments to stop criticising ...

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstit...

Just in....
body-container-line