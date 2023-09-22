Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on former state leaders and prominent figures to break their stoning silence and speak out about the current affairs in Ghana.

He said Ghana is heading to doom if nothing is done immediately.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe made these remarks during an anti-corruption forum held at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace.

The forum was held as part of this year's Asogli Yam Festival and the marking of the 20th Celebration of the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of the Asogli State.

During his address, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe underscored the gravity of the situation facing Ghana indicating that the silence of some leaders is contributing to the nation's growing challenges.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe specifically called on former President J. A. Kufuor to speak on the current happenings in the country and suggest ways to tackle them.

He also highlighted the role of the country's chiefs and religious leaders in these turbulent times. Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe called on them, including Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to use their positions to raise awareness about the danger ahead.

“The chiefs of this country, we have the national house of chiefs, they have been quiet and I warn them that we are facing a great danger. I would like to bring to the attention of former President J. A Kufuor, that is time to talk. He’s too silent, his refusal to talk is leading the country to a disaster.

“It appears the nation is not in charge of the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo].”

He drew attention to the actions of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the potential consequences to national peace and stability.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed concerns that any attempt to rig the 2024 polls could be bloody for the country.

“This country is facing danger, if you just take a look at what the EC is doing, the signals are there. I know what coup d’etats are. No soldier likes a coup, but when the civilian government fails to be accountable and honest to the people, then he’s called for a removal through the ballot box. Ghana is leading to a great disaster if anyone changes any figures in the 2024 polls," he stated.

In his address, Mensah Thompson, the Director of ASEPA (Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability), also emphasized the predicament facing Ghana.

He pointed out that many institutions in the country have become dormant, further highlighting the urgency of addressing these challenges.

“Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, the Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, are the people who should start singing about the danger that is now facing the country.

“They have all failed to talk. I also call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, they should all be watching and be careful. If the nation falls into any disaster, the blood of the people will be on your hands,” he stated.