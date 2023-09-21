OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: Police must immediately free protesters – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has kicked against the Police’s use of force against unarmed civilians protesting the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The Police arrested and allegedly manhandled protesters who joined the leadership of the Democratic Hub to begin a three-day demonstration at the Jubilee House.

In a statement reacting to the conduct of the Police to stop the protesters from exercising their Constitutional rights, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the actions of the security service.

“Whichever way you look at it — police brutalities, excessive brute force against unarmed civilians and gestapo tactics have no place in a constitutional democracy.

“Violating the rights of citizens is not policing,” the North Tongu MP said in a post on Facebook.

He continued, “I strongly condemn today’s high handedness against protesters and journalists by security operatives, particularly, on a day we commemorate the birthday of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah — our nation’s founder who dedicated his entire life towards the elimination of all forms of injustice and subjugation.”

In his statement, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also called for the immediate release of all the protesters arrested from Police custody.

“All those brutalized and arrested should be immediately freed and granted medical care which must be borne by the state,” the Minority stressed.