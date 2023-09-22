Dr. S.K.B. Asante, a distinguished constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante has issued a passionate call for respect towards Ghana's Judiciary and Electoral Commission (EC), emphasising the vital role these institutions play in the country's governance.

In an interview with the media, Dr. S.K.B. Asante, who also served as a former Law lecturer and possesses expertise in negotiations and arbitration, emphasised the significance of allowing these institutions to carry out their duties uninterrupted.

He emphasised, "Materially, you cannot attack the judiciary or the EC and at the same time expect them to perform their public functions."

Dr. Asante stressed the importance of recognizing the critical roles played by these institutions in upholding Ghana's democratic processes and the rule of law.

Dr. Asante called upon all Ghanaians, and particularly politicians, to exercise restraint and respect the Judiciary and the EC.

He said, “You go to the judiciary when you feel you are aggrieved under the Constitution, so the judiciary must be respected for that purpose.

“You rely on the Electoral Commission to organise elections,” he added.

Dr. Asante cautioned against engaging in negative actions, stating, "You cannot reprobate and approbate. All together is terrible, and must be stopped."

The esteemed chief, who chaired the Committee of Experts responsible for drafting constitutional proposals that led to the promulgation of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, urged politicians and the public to encourage the judiciary and the EC to perform their duties without impediments.

“Give them a chance, accept them in good faith; if there is a real flaw everybody will see it.

“But don’t say that one is collaborating with this one or conspiring with this one, and so forth and so on, and still go to the same institutions for remedies,” he stated.

“But you cannot actually go to it (EC) to assert your rights if you think they can still organise elections and, in fact, it has been organising elections for all parties without anything and they should be encouraged.

“I believe that we should give the EC and the judiciary a chance to do their work,” he emphasised.

His remarks come amid recent criticisms and misgivings expressed by sections of the public, including opposition politicians, regarding the work of the Electoral Commission and the judiciary in Ghana.

He was elaborating on his book, "Critical and Biographical Essay on Nana Dr S.K.B Asante," which was chosen by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as the Book of the Year 2022. Its subtitle is "From an African Village to the Global Village and Back."