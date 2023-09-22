EC Registration: Join call to end intimidation of Zongos — Hon. Baba Lamin urges Zongo Chiefs

22.09.2023 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya Constituency and former Presidential Staffer of the former President John Dramani Mahama, Hon Alhaji Babalami Abu-Sadat has appealed to the Council of Zongo Chiefs, urging them to take a resolute stance against the ongoing intimidation of Zongo residents in the limited voter registration process.

Hon. Babalami stressed the importance of the Council of Zongo Chiefs defending the rights and dignity of their community members as well as act in the best interests of the people they represent.

He highlighted that the Zongo people have deep historical ties to Ghana, having participated in the fight for the country's independence and even residing in Ghana before independence. He added that this historical connection of the Zongo community firmly establishes them as Ghanaians.

Hon. Alhaji Abu Sadat pointed out that all Ghanaians have origins from somewhere and questioned why it is only the Zongo people who face frustration and intimidation during voter registration and when obtaining national documents.

Hon. Abu Sadat also highlighted the contributions of Zongo residents who fought during World War II, with records of their service in the Ashanti Region for verification.

He expressed dissatisfaction with how individuals with Muslim names from Zongo communities are treated when seeking national documents.

Hon. Alhaji Baba Lamin Abu Sadat called on all eligible voters in Zongo communities nationwide to register for their Voter Identification Cards without fear of intimidation from officials or agents.

The former MP and Presidential Staffer criticized the Electoral Commission for concentrating registration centres in district assemblies, causing inconvenience for many citizens who have to travel long distances and spend huge amounts of money to register.

He recommended that the EC establish multiple registration centres within electoral areas to improve accessibility.