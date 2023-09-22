ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.09.2023 Headlines

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police’ — Lawyer Prince Ganaku

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku
22.09.2023 LISTEN

Despite police warnings, hundreds of protesters gathered at the 37 Trotro Station in Accra to take part in the Occupy Jubilee House protest.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, the demonstrators, under the hashtag #OccupyJulorbiHouse, came together to protest the misrule in the country organised by a group called Democratic Hub.

Despite the injunction on the protest, the protesters still went ahead to march towards Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The Police quickly stormed the venue, rounded up the protesters and detained 49 of them at various police stations, including some of the protest organizers.

Among those arrested was Oliver Barker Vormawor, an organiser of the group who doubles as convenor of the #FixtheCountry movement.

Organizers of the protest claim they were not served with any court notice regarding their march to Jubilee House.

The OccupyJubilee House protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations against the ruling government.

In recent months, there has been a growing public discontent with the escalating cost of living, corruption, unemployment and economic hardships.

The government, on its part, has defended its record, asserting that it is committed to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

In the midst of these developments, Lawyer Prince Ganaku, representing the detained protesters, has vowed to secure the release of his clients.

He issued a passionate call to all lawyers and the legal body, including the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to stand up and defend the rule of law.

Ganaku emphasized the unconstitutional and unlawful nature of the arrests, stating, "We are in a democratic dispensation; we shouldn't be seeing things like this. I want to send a clarion call to all lawyers to show up here to defend the rule of law.

“This is unconstitutional; the arrest is unlawful. We are going to work around the clock to get them out. These people are fighting for you [police]. You are shooting yourselves in the foot," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Ghana is a risky country to invest, IMF is worried —Isaac Adongo ‘Ghana is a risky country to invest, IMF is worried’ — Isaac Adongo

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement I’m on my way to day 2 of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest – Oliver Barker after arr...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 16th-century style crackdown, terror on ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors dim poli...

1 hour ago

Left to Right: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Oliver Barker Vormawor and National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah Kan Dapaah, Ofori-Atta, others offered us $1m, appointments to stop criticising ...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstitutional, unlawful arrest by Police —Lawyer Prince Ganaku #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest: ‘GBA, all lawyers must help fight against unconstit...

2 hours ago

Stop collecting unauthorised clearance fees from final year SHS students — GES cautions school heads Stop collecting unauthorised clearance fees from final year SHS students — GES ...

3 hours ago

IGP meeting OccupyJulorbiHouse demo organisers today — Police IGP meeting #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo organisers today — Police

3 hours ago

Arresting demonstrators will lead to civil disorder – Security analyst warns Ghana Police Arresting demonstrators will lead to civil disorder – Security analyst warns Gha...

3 hours ago

Arresting unarmed protesters shocking, unacceptable – Minority condemns Police action Arresting unarmed protesters ‘shocking, unacceptable’ – Minority condemns Police...

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: NMC, Amnesty International condemn Police brutality OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: NMC, Amnesty International condemn Police brutality

Just in....
body-container-line