ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stopping Julorbi demo unacceptable, Police Service leadership must stop this poor development – Richard Ahiagbah

Headlines NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NDC), Richard Ahiagbah has condemned the violence recorded at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The leadership of organisers of the demonstration, Democratic Hub, and some of the demonstrators were arrested on Thursday morning during the protest.

This marred the protest with many protestors complaining of assault from the Police.

Reacting to the reports of violence at the protest, Richard Ahiagbah in a post on social media said it is unacceptable.

According to him, the actions of the Police are an affront to democracy and should not be the norm.

“The ability of the people to demonstrate is an inherent democratic right. Therefore, the decision to stand in the way of citizens' exercise of this fundamental right is unacceptable. I don't agree with the derogatory caption of the Presidency by the organizers of the demonstration, but impeding their right to peaceful assembly is an affront to democracy--plain and simple,” the NPP Communications Director said in a post on Twitter.

Richard Ahiagbah in his post added that the leadership of the Ghana Police Service must immediately intervene and stop the development of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo.

“There have been several peaceful demonstrations under President Akufo-Addo--the arise Ghana demo, the Kume Preko Demo, and the others. Why now? The leadership of the Ghana Police Service must intervene to stop this poor development. This is not the publicity we need on a day such as this...Allow,” Richard Ahiagbah said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police deny arrest of BBC journalist Police deny arrest of BBC journalist

2 hours ago

COP Alex Mensah confirms NPP membership amid perjury concerns COP Alex Mensah confirms NPP membership amid perjury concerns

2 hours ago

OSP wants power to go after unexplained wealth OSP wants power to go after unexplained wealth 

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Police releases BBC Journalist and Cameraman #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Police releases BBC Journalist and Cameraman

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: 49 protesters arrested #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: 49 protesters arrested

2 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Arrest of protesters shameful, crude – NDC #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Arrest of protesters shameful, crude – NDC

2 hours ago

Dont tie our stories to colonialism – Mahama to Africans Don’t tie our stories to colonialism – Mahama to Africans

2 hours ago

We've been neglected – Nkroful Chief, people complain We've been neglected – Nkroful Chief, people complain

2 hours ago

Aggrieved residents of Nadowli-Kaleo demonstrate against hospital management Aggrieved residents of Nadowli-Kaleo demonstrate against hospital management 

2 hours ago

Speak up; Ghana facing imminent danger – Nyaho-Tamakloe tells clergy, Kufuor Speak up; Ghana facing imminent danger – Nyaho-Tamakloe tells clergy, Kufuor

Just in....
body-container-line