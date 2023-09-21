ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: BBC reporter and cameraman arrested, detained

Headlines OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: BBC reporter and cameraman arrested, detained
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A BBC reporter, Thomas Naadi, and his cameraman were also arrested during a police swoop on the protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration Thursday morning.

Naadi was subsequently released, but his cameraman is still in police custody.

A reporter with Metro TV was allegedly assaulted by the police during the peaceful demonstration which started Thursday morning.

Citi News’ Fred Duhoe reported that chaos erupted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters after protesters were physically assaulted for demanding the release of their colleagues.

The lawyers representing the protesters have stated their intention to obtain bail for their clients through legal proceedings scheduled for Friday.

Following an extensive discussion with officers at the Accra regional police headquarters, both parties have mutually agreed to address the matter in court on Friday, September 22.

Notably, political activist Bernard Monah and the former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, along with the protesters’ legal representatives, met with the police to gain a clearer understanding of the charges against the demonstrators.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I disagree with OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors but arresting them an affront to democracy — Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors but arresting them an affront to...

2 hours ago

A comprehensive analysis of Ghanas 96th position on 2023 World Digital Quality of Life Index A comprehensive analysis of Ghana’s 96th position on 2023 World Digital Quality ...

2 hours ago

Bono East Minister inspects military base project at Atebubu Bono East Minister inspects military base project at Atebubu

2 hours ago

Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund injects GHS140,000 into youth empowerment Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund injects GHS140,000 into youth empowerment

2 hours ago

Pope Francis Cries of people wounded by war rise up to God — Pope Francis

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director Arrest of ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protestors not only unlawful but shameful and bac...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading member of the NDC #OccupyJulorbiHouse: ‘Come off this nonsense’ — Kwakye Ofosu slams police for ar...

2 hours ago

Unlawful arrest, beating of OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors by Police barbaric, shameful — NDC Unlawful arrest, beating of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors by Police barbaric, s...

2 hours ago

UER: Nine shot dead in Pusiga U/E/R: Nine shot dead in Pusiga

2 hours ago

Lawyer for OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters condemn Police arrest Lawyer for #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters condemn Police arrest

Just in....
body-container-line