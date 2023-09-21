Cries of people wounded by war rise up to God — Pope Francis

Pope Francis has decried the untold suffering caused by armed conflicts on innocent civilians worldwide.

The head of the Catholic Church noted that children, women and other vulnerable groups bear the brunt of modern warfare.

Pope Francis emphasized that warfare ultimately leaves behind a devastated world - destroying lives and livelihoods while instilling long-term trauma.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 21, the 86-year-old pontiff stated: "The cry of the children, the women and men wounded by war rises up to God like a prayer that breaks the heart of the Father. Every war is solely a path of death by which some are led to believe that they are the victors."

His remarks follow the protracted wars in several parts of the globe such as Ukraine, Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia's Tigray region.

In these conflict-prone areas, non-combatants-including women, children and the elderly - face grave threats such as violence, displacement and lack of humanitarian access to basic services.