"Let's wake up and fight against destruction of our environment by illegal mining" - Dr. Emmanuel Larbi Mantey encourage Ghanaians

A lecturer at the Old College of Education in Cape Coast, Dr. Emmanuel K. Larbi Mantey has encouraged Ghanaians, especially Christians to as a matter of urgency stand up and speak against the destruction of the environment by illegal mining, bush burning, indiscriminate lumbering and air pollution among other illegal activities.

"God created the universe and said it was perfect, thus placing humans in a position of responsibility over the creation, so why are we destroying the environment through these illegal activities?

"If our forefathers had treated the environment the way we are doing today, would we have had the rains and land we have today?

"How is River Birim, the proverbial Okyemen River that denotes our pride? The fisher folks at Ola Shore come back from their catch with plastic bottles and sachets," Dr. Emmanuel K Larbi Mantey lamented.

Reflecting on the theme: "The Beauty of God in my Environment" to mark the Flower Service Day celebration at the Ola Estate Bethel Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Cape Coast, last Sunday, Dr. Emmanuel Larbi Mantey tasked Christians and for that matter Ghanaians to protect their environment.

According to him, the Flower Service was an annual event celebrated between August and September every year when flowers blossom.

"The objective is to promote the spirit of environmental cleanliness and protection among children. The Flower is used as a teaching aid to achieve this objective. Normally, children are taken outdoors to scenes of flowers or trees during teaching sessions to appreciate God's creation and the need to protect them. But what do we see nowadays? Can we say we are protecting God's creation? Everybody has a personal responsibility to protect the beauty of God in his or her environment.

"This includes the air, the water bodies, the land, the vegetation and animals. These were created in perfection for human beings and to promote good health and long life. But the darkness of man's heart, selfish, self-serving, driven by pressure destroys the environment without thinking about anyone.

"We must manage the environment not simply for our own benefit but for God's glory. The tendency that 'If all die for me to be rich, I don't care' is a wishful thinking. Politics has engrossed us to the extent that if you fight against evil, opposition supports evil doers, if you don't fight against it, opposition complains you don't care," Dr. Larbi Mantey lamented.

He encouraged Ghanaians and for that matter Christians to stand up to protect God's creation to sustain and restore proper relationships.

"If not us as Christians who else? We must be the ones to live in the way of love, that is Jesus' perfect plan for mankind. We represent God in our environment, so God's beauty in that environment depends on the attitude we exhibit in our area. The effects of environmental pollution on our health include skin irritation, respiratory, productive problems, kidney failures, cancers and poisoning among other environmental-related diseases.

"On the economy, destruction of the environment increased the cost of water treatment, a decline in tourism industry, decline in the quality and quantity of agricultural production, increased expenditure on drug procurement and increased level of poverty.

"What can we do as a nation? We must stop paying lip service to issues concerning the environment and rise to, Keep the environment clean at all times. consciously plant trees and flowers as observed during Flower Day celebration. Abor Day of Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Green Ghana project and others.

"We must put a stop to whatever activity that endangers the environment and be advocators for a promotion of a better environment and above all as Christians, we must lead the campaign against the destruction of the environment," Dr. Larbi Mantey concluded.