OccupyJulorbiHouse: Maybe they’re going to give arrested protestors breakfast – Richard Ahiagbah on Police arrest

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commented on the arrest and detention of the protestors of the 'Occupy Julorbi House' demonstration.

The police rounded up members demonstrating at Jubilee House today, September 21. They bused and dispersed the protesters to different police stations for further actions to be taken.

Richard Ahiagbah condemned the alleged maltreatment and urged the police to tell the protestors the reason for their arrest and where they were being taken.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, he said, “Notwithstanding the reason for their protest, I think the protestors must be told by the police where they are taking them.”

He sarcastically said police may have prepared breakfast for the protestors to eat before they start the demonstration, which could be the reason they were picked up.

"Maybe they have prepared breakfast for them somewhere they want them to go and eat and once they give them breakfast, they should let them go and demonstrate," the NPP communicator remarked.

Reports say police have dispersed protesters to various police stations in the capital and barred media from speaking to them in police custody.