OccupyJulorbiHouse: Police scatter demo, arrest several demonstrators

The Police have this morning arrested several persons who had massed up at the 37 station in Accra to join members of the pressure group Democracy Hub in their #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest.

The Ghana Police Service had previously alleged that they had filed an application in court and successfully served Democracy Hub in connection with the group's planned demonstration at the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023.

Democracy Hub had earlier informed the Ghana Police Service of their intention to hold a demonstration on Nkrumah Memorial Day, with the aim of urging the President and the Economic Management Team to address economic mismanagement and government corruption issues.

The group also expressed their opposition to the proposed military intervention in Niger and other government policies.

Democracy Hub emphasised the significance of Nkrumah Memorial Day, commemorating the spirit of resistance against oppression and dispossession.

In a recurring pattern, the Police Service sought an injunction against the protest on the eve of the event.

In response to the police statement, Democracy Hub accused the police of maintaining a facade throughout their engagement, suggesting they would abide by the law and fulfill their obligations under the Public Order Act.

However, on Thursday morning, the Police in full gear positioned themselves at the 37 station and anyone they suspected was part of the protesters was arrested and whisked away in a police vehicle.

