ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Report

Headlines Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Report
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Protesters of the 'Occupy Julorbi House' demonstration organized by pressure group Democracy Hub were arrested by police this morning.

They have been taken to different police stations, according to reports gathered by ModernGhana News.

The 3-day protest, according to the organisers seeks to highlight economic mismanagement by the government.

However, police secured a court injunction on Wednesday to halt the demonstration at the Jubilee House, the presidential palace.

Despite the police action and warning, organizers still went ahead with the protest as planned on Thursday.

Journalist Olele Salvador stated on Twitter that he and other reporters were barred from interacting with detained protesters at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

Olele Salvador confirmed the protesters were divided into subgroups and transported to different police stations, including Korle Bu Police Station.

According to Salvador, the protesters were detained in the police cells where he saw the organizer Barker Vormawor among them.

Salvador also tweeted that police were also arresting anyone wearing black or red shirts as suspects.

He added that protesters were ordered to turn off their phones and surrender them to police, banning any recordings, photos or calls.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama Switzerland is known for chocolate but doesn’t even grow cocoa – Mahama laments

3 hours ago

Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Report Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Re...

3 hours ago

Continue paying our coupons, principals when due without any delays – Pensioners Bondholders to govt Continue paying our coupons, principals when due without any delays – Pensioners...

3 hours ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: Police scatter demo, arrest several demonstrators #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Police scatter demo, arrest several demonstrators

3 hours ago

Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters

3 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah should be the yardstick of good governance – CPP Dr. Kwame Nkrumah should be the yardstick of good governance – CPP 

3 hours ago

You preach democracy and practice the opposite – Akufo-Addo blasts global powers You preach democracy and practice the opposite – Akufo-Addo blasts global powers

3 hours ago

Retain NPP to continue Free SHS – COP Alex Mensah Retain NPP to continue Free SHS – COP Alex Mensah

3 hours ago

Ghana has become risky investment destination – Minority Ghana has become risky investment destination – Minority

3 hours ago

Dont impede work of EC, Judiciary – S.K.B. Asante to politicians Don’t impede work of EC, Judiciary – S.K.B. Asante to politicians

Just in....
body-container-line