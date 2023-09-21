Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Report

Protesters of the 'Occupy Julorbi House' demonstration organized by pressure group Democracy Hub were arrested by police this morning.

They have been taken to different police stations, according to reports gathered by ModernGhana News.

The 3-day protest, according to the organisers seeks to highlight economic mismanagement by the government.

However, police secured a court injunction on Wednesday to halt the demonstration at the Jubilee House, the presidential palace.

Despite the police action and warning, organizers still went ahead with the protest as planned on Thursday.

Journalist Olele Salvador stated on Twitter that he and other reporters were barred from interacting with detained protesters at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

Olele Salvador confirmed the protesters were divided into subgroups and transported to different police stations, including Korle Bu Police Station.

According to Salvador, the protesters were detained in the police cells where he saw the organizer Barker Vormawor among them.

Salvador also tweeted that police were also arresting anyone wearing black or red shirts as suspects.

He added that protesters were ordered to turn off their phones and surrender them to police, banning any recordings, photos or calls.