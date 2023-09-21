ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters

Social News Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaians residing in the United States of America stormed the United Nations Headquarters in New York City attended by President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on September 20, 2023.

They aimed to voice deep concern about the critical challenges facing their homeland, Ghana, with messages on placards such as "IMF cannot Save us, Good leaders Can", "We need Schools and Hospitals Not Cathedral" and many other inscriptions.

Amidst the pressing issues they highlighted, including the deteriorating economy, the alarming rise of illegal mining (galamsey), and corruption scandals involving government officials, they also expressed their deep concerns about the overburdening of Ghanaians with huge debts.

They noted that Ghanaians are now being punished under the harsh International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to pay for bad leadership and corrupt government. Corruption allegations involving high-ranking government officials have eroded trust in the country's leadership, with messages like "Nana Adoo-Bawumia promised shark but delivered dog" displayed at the protest.

They drew attention to the plight of road contractors who, burdened with loans from banks, are now unable to repay their debts due to government ineptitude.

The illegal mining activities, they noted, have increased to a staggering scale in Ghana, leaving behind a trail of ecological devastation, including deforestation and water pollution.

According to the protestors, the collapse of several banks has cast a shadow of financial instability over Ghana, resulting in countless Ghanaians losing their savings and businesses collapsing. Furthermore, soaring port duties have increased the burden, impacting the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians and the cost of doing business.

The call for change was made during the annual United Nations Conference held at the UN Headquarters, 405 W St. New York, NY 10017, with Ghanaians in the USA utilizing this global platform to draw attention to the pressing issues their country is facing and to garner international support.

As Ghanaians living abroad stand in solidarity with their compatriots back home, the message is clear: it's time for Ghana to come together and address these multifaceted issues for a brighter and more prosperous future, one built on integrity, accountability, environmental sustainability, and fair trade practices at its ports. With messages like "Stop the killings" and "We are sitting on a time bomb," the call for change resonates deeply with Ghanaians as they declare, "NPP, Never again."

921202341332-8dt2xkjwvq-1000305043

921202341336-23041q5ddx-1000304819

921202341339-uaqctgfsrn-1000304750

921202341346-ptkwn0y442-1000304672

921202341349-sxnaredq5k-1000304741

921202341352-k5grj7u2h1-1000304687

921202341354-l5gsj7u3i1-1000304503

921202341356-wbreuihuto-1000304714

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama Switzerland is known for chocolate but doesn’t even grow cocoa – Mahama laments

36 minutes ago

Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Report Arrested 'OccupyJulorbiHouse' protestors taken to different police stations — Re...

43 minutes ago

Continue paying our coupons, principals when due without any delays – Pensioners Bondholders to govt Continue paying our coupons, principals when due without any delays – Pensioners...

49 minutes ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse: Police scatter demo, arrest several demonstrators #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Police scatter demo, arrest several demonstrators

1 hour ago

Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters

1 hour ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah should be the yardstick of good governance – CPP Dr. Kwame Nkrumah should be the yardstick of good governance – CPP 

1 hour ago

You preach democracy and practice the opposite – Akufo-Addo blasts global powers You preach democracy and practice the opposite – Akufo-Addo blasts global powers

1 hour ago

Retain NPP to continue Free SHS – COP Alex Mensah Retain NPP to continue Free SHS – COP Alex Mensah

1 hour ago

Ghana has become risky investment destination – Minority Ghana has become risky investment destination – Minority

1 hour ago

Dont impede work of EC, Judiciary – S.K.B. Asante to politicians Don’t impede work of EC, Judiciary – S.K.B. Asante to politicians

Just in....
body-container-line