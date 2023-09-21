Ghanaians in USA chases Akufo-Addo at UN headquarters

Ghanaians residing in the United States of America stormed the United Nations Headquarters in New York City attended by President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on September 20, 2023.

They aimed to voice deep concern about the critical challenges facing their homeland, Ghana, with messages on placards such as "IMF cannot Save us, Good leaders Can", "We need Schools and Hospitals Not Cathedral" and many other inscriptions.

Amidst the pressing issues they highlighted, including the deteriorating economy, the alarming rise of illegal mining (galamsey), and corruption scandals involving government officials, they also expressed their deep concerns about the overburdening of Ghanaians with huge debts.

They noted that Ghanaians are now being punished under the harsh International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to pay for bad leadership and corrupt government. Corruption allegations involving high-ranking government officials have eroded trust in the country's leadership, with messages like "Nana Adoo-Bawumia promised shark but delivered dog" displayed at the protest.

They drew attention to the plight of road contractors who, burdened with loans from banks, are now unable to repay their debts due to government ineptitude.

The illegal mining activities, they noted, have increased to a staggering scale in Ghana, leaving behind a trail of ecological devastation, including deforestation and water pollution.

According to the protestors, the collapse of several banks has cast a shadow of financial instability over Ghana, resulting in countless Ghanaians losing their savings and businesses collapsing. Furthermore, soaring port duties have increased the burden, impacting the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians and the cost of doing business.

The call for change was made during the annual United Nations Conference held at the UN Headquarters, 405 W St. New York, NY 10017, with Ghanaians in the USA utilizing this global platform to draw attention to the pressing issues their country is facing and to garner international support.

As Ghanaians living abroad stand in solidarity with their compatriots back home, the message is clear: it's time for Ghana to come together and address these multifaceted issues for a brighter and more prosperous future, one built on integrity, accountability, environmental sustainability, and fair trade practices at its ports. With messages like "Stop the killings" and "We are sitting on a time bomb," the call for change resonates deeply with Ghanaians as they declare, "NPP, Never again."