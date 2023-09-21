East Gonja: Residents of Kapito community rendered homeless due to torrential rains [Images]

Many residents of the Kapito community in the East Gonja District of the Savanna region are in a state of shock after several mud houses were collapsed by torrential rains rendering hundreds of the residents homeless.

The rains which started at about 6pm on Saturday, September 16 lasted for 17 hours till Sunday, September 17 at about 11am.

Ten of the mud houses according to a resident, Mr Ben Naweel have collapsed entirely while several other houses have most of their living rooms collapsed.

According to him, many of the residents are perching with relatives elsewhere for the time being. The residents express fears that should there be more rain, the entire community would be wiped out .

He noted that on September 1, 2023, the roads linking the communities such as Adamupe, Kijodo, Kapito, Yakubupe, Kiito, Kuwani Naamu and Kulpii to the District capital in Salaga were washed away by the rains making it impossible for motorbikes to ply the road till now.

The residents who are predominantly farmers, cannot get access to the nearby market centres to sell their farm produce resulting in post-harvest loses.

They are calling on the authorities to come to their aid by providing them shelter.

They are also calling on the government and the District assembly to rehabilitate their only road linking to the district capital, Salaga.