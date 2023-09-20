Disregard any calls encouraging you demonstrate — Police warn against Democracy Hub planned demo

The Ghana Police Service has asked the court to order the suspension of a planned demonstration by a group identified as Democracy Hub that is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 23 near the Jubilee House.

According to a statement released by the police, they are waiting for the court to rule on the situation before taking any further action.

The Police are asking the public to ignore any appeals from people or organizations urging them to join a protest at the Jubilee House.

In order to preserve public safety and order, the police also pleaded with the organizers to follow the law.

Democracy Hub, an organization, has criticized the government for mismanaging the economy and demand better for distressed Ghanaians.

The protest organizers held a news conference on Tuesday, September 19, to update their supporters on the steps taken to ensure the demonstration takes off without any difficulty.

They guaranteed that all required logistical arrangements, like as beds, tents, and mosquito nets, had been secured for protestors who would like to spend three days sleeping at the Jubilee House.

Below is the statement by the Police:

POLICE FILE APPLICATION TO PROHIBIT PLANNED DEMONSTRATION BY

DEMOCRACY HUB GROUP

1. The Police have filed an application at the court and successfully served the organizers of a

group identifying itself as Democracy Hub in connection with a planned demonstration within

the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023.

2. As we wait for the court to determine the matter, we wish to urge the public to take note and disregard any calls from any individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble for a

demonstration at the Jubilee House.

3. We equally wish to urge the organizers to respect the due process in the interest of public

order and public safety.

[JULIANA OBENG]

SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

HEAD, PUBLIC AFFAIRS UNIT/AR

THE MEDIA

ACCRA