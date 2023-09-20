Tidal invasion: Over 200 houses destroyed at Ekon in Cape Coast

The Chiefs and the people of the ancient fishing community of Ekon, a suburb of Cape Coast have celebrated their annual “Okusubentsir Apayem” festival with an urgent appeal to the government for an immediate sea defence to protect residents from the tidal wreck.

According to Nana Kwame Edu Ababio II, Chief of Ekon, more than 200 houses have been grounded along the two-kilometre coastal stretch of the community within the last eight months.

Though the community is located at an elevation of 76 meters above sea level, the pronounced tidal invasion had displaced hundreds of residents making some to take shelter with relatives.

Addressing the people at their cultural-filled festival, Nana Ababio lamented about the neglect of the community as residents, fishers have begun leaving the community thereby making the once vibrant area a pale showdown of itself.

It was on the theme: “Making Ekon great through unity, love and education.”

He blamed the situation on ruthless tidal invasion due to the sea defense constructed in adjoining communities leaving the Ekon community out and at the mercy of tidal waves.

He reminded the government to redeem its promise to save the community from the rampaging tidal as all diplomatic efforts to remedy the situation had fallen on deaf ears.

“We are making our final appeal to the government and all others who care to show commitment to solving the issues of tidal invasion we have been complaining about for years. Enough is enough.

“We are giving the government a one-month ultimatum to show commitment to remedy the situation. If nothing happens thereafter, we shall hit the streets to demand our share of the national cake.

“The lamentations are over, and the days of unfulfilled promises are gone. This is our time for endless action, and I am ready to lead the peaceful demonstration,” Nana Ababio said amidst thunderous applause from the people.

Preceding the festival were lots of indoor and outdoor activities as residents from all occupations thrown the community to grace the occasion.

The Chiefs and various Asafo companies processed through the principal streets in their traditional regalia amidst the firing of musketry.

Former Black Stars Defender, Mr. Samuel Nkoom, Mr. Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, Cape Coast South Member of Parliament, Madam Sarah Afful, Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency among others graced the occasion.

Nana Ababio reminded the government to complete stalled educational infrastructure, particularly at Oguaa Secondary Technical to ease teaching and learning in the school.

In tandem with this, the Chief outdoored a seven-member Educational Oversight Committee in the community as part of moves to improve education in the area.

Equally, he distributed dozens of exercise books to all schools in the community and charged parents to provide for the educational needs of their children.

GNA