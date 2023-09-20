ModernGhana logo
Highway Authority closes Tsito-Anyirawase section of Accra-Ho Highway over heavy rains

1 HOUR AGO

Some structural defects on a culvert on the Tsito-Anyirawase section of the Accra-Ho Highway due to heavy rains in recent times have necessitated the closure of that portion of the road by the Ghana Highway Authority.

Mr Augustus K. Awity, the Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Council, in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the closure was to safeguard lives and property since the state of the culvert posed danger to motorists.

Alternative routes have been provided to motorists, the release said.

Those from Asikuma Junction to Ho would turn right at Dededo onto a 10km “Gravel Road (Feeder Road)

to meet the Juapong-Abutia-Sokode Road, which is a “12.5km Gravel Road (Highway) and then a 13.1km Bituminous Road to get to the Sokode Roundabout.

The police would be available to assist with the directions, it said, and entreated motorists to take note of the development and use the alternative routes provided.

It assured the public that works on the damaged culvert would be completed in one calendar month.

“The inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

GNA

