Police Cybercrime Unit reorganised, centralised to all 25 Regional Commands

The Ghana Police Service has reorganised the Cybercrime Unit (CU) at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

The unit has also been decentralised to all 25 Police Regional Commands across the country in ord

A Police brief said this move would enable the Unit to better support criminal investigations.

The unit would deliver services such as cyber forensic analysis, digital devices forensic analysis, mobile, network forensic analysis and digital content forensic analysis instead of its initial focus on general criminal investigations such as building case dockets and direct handling of suspects.

According to the brief, as part of the first phase of the decentralisation process, the Service undertook specialized training for 151 personnel and deployed them to the 25 regional police commands across the country to assist with criminal investigations.

The training addressed a wide range of critical areas, including Digital Wallet (mobile money) Fraud, Social Engineering, Insider Threats, and Online Scams.

The other areas were Bank Card Fraud, File System Forensics, Artifact Analysis, and Network and Memory Forensics.

The police said the decentralisation of the CU aligned with the broader goals of modernising the Service and ensuring that it remained at the forefront of tackling emerging threats in the digital age.

GNA

