2023 Stop, Think & Drive Road Safety Campaign launched to foster a culture of responsible driving

Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Transporters has launched the 2023 ‘Stop, Think & Drive’ Road Safety Campaign.

The campaign launched on Wednesday, September 20, is aimed at fostering a culture where responsible driving becomes the way of life of Ghanaian drivers.

The Stop, Think & Drive Road Safety Campaign is an initiative of Vivo Energy Campaign held annually in the last three years in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of Vivo Energy Ghana Managing Director, Reindolf Domey who is Supply and Distribution Manager explained that the objective is to provide refresher defensive driving training for commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the country to build their capacity with the ultimate objective to improve road user behaviour and reduce the risks of involvement in road accidents.

He said this year, the campaign has been designed to reach over 1,000 high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Eastern Regions of Ghana.

Having provided free eye screening for drivers last year through the campaign, the plan this year is to equip participants with basic first aid skills in administering medical care to passengers in case of emergencies by a certified medical agency.

“By imparting knowledge and instilling a sense of responsibility, we hope to empower drivers and cyclists with the tools they need to make safer choices on the road. Following the training, drivers will be monitored and evaluated to assess the impact made over a period with the help of stationmasters and driver unions,” Reindolf Domey said at the launch event.

He further noted that Vivo Energy will continue to collaborate and support law enforcement agencies to ensure that traffic regulations are upheld, adding that his outfit believes that a combination of visible policing and technological advancements, such as traffic cameras and speed detection systems as deployed by the Ghana Police Service can encourage good road safety behaviours and deter reckless driving as well as hold those who disregard the law accountable for their actions.

Reindolf Domey in the address, called on all Ghanaians, both drivers and passengers to see road safety as a shared responsibility.

"Whether you are a driver, a pedestrian, or a cyclist, remember that your actions impact the lives of others. It is vital to respect traffic rules, avoid distractions, never drink and drive, and prioritize your safety and those around you,” he advised.

As an oil marketing company, Reindolf Domey gave the assurance that Vivo Energy Ghana will continue to fuel business with quality Shell fuels and lubricants that will protect vehicles

On his part, the Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng lamented over the attitude of drivers on the roads.

He said as of August ending, 1,433 have lost their lives from 7,202 accidents recorded in the country.

The NRSA boss advised drivers that if they do not stop over-speeding, overtaking, and disregarding traffic regulations, these numbers would increase by the end of the year.

“The behaviours we see on our roads are very bad. The overspending is too much. Some drivers drive as if they want to fly. The overtaking is too much and must stop. Sometimes we are tired but we want to continue driving because of money. That behaviour should stop.

“Do we want more people to die? If we don’t change our attitude, stop drunk driving, and exhibit a good attitude we will witness worse numbers by the end of the year,” Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said.

He stressed that the National Road Safety Authority is elated with the partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana and will continue the collaboration to train drivers on responsible driving.

“Our partnership with Vivo is beautiful, we will continue our campaign together because Christmas is just around the corner.

“Do better after today and take responsibility when you are behind the wheel on the road. Always stop, and think, before you drive,” Ing. David Osafo Adonteng advised.

The 2023 Stop, Think & Drive Road Safety Campaign launched at Neoplan Station, Circle was attended by drivers, Transport union leaders, representatives of Police MTTD, DVLA, Fire Service, and the leadership of the Motor Riders Association of Ghana.