ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.09.2023 Social News

Cecilia Dapaah doesn’t own or run any real estate business, it's OSP's figment of imagination — Aide

Cecilia Dapaah doesnt own or run any real estate business, it's OSP's figment of imagination — Aide
20.09.2023 LISTEN

Personal Assistant to former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecilia Dapaah has said the embattled former minister does not own a real estate business.

Speaking to a section of the media in Accra, he described the OSP’s revelation that the former minister operates a real estate business with a 'fake identity' as false.

He stated that the OSP is only using the media to create public hatred for Cecilia Dapaah.

“Cecilia Abena Dapaah has never owned a real estate business. She bought a SSNIT affordable house for her late mum many years ago and later decided to sell it off. How that translates to her owning a real estate business beats human imagination,” he stated.

On the issue of the Bank account of Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother still sending her money, Mr Kofi Mensah explained that the bank was present to receive the donations of the late brother during the funeral.

He noted that right after the funeral the donations were used to open an account with Madam Cecilia Dapaah and her elder sister’s name being signatories to the account and same was later used to pay off some of the funeral expenses.

“Does that warrant a headline that her late brother is signing cheques and sending her money?" he quizzes.

On the issue of the money being hidden in obscure places in the house concealed in wraps and clothes, he retorted that it does not make any sense.

“Has the OSP forgotten that the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah constantly receives cash from people whose building projects he supervises?

“The public is advised to treat the publications and allegations with the contempt they deserve. The OSP is advised to desist from its fiendish delight in trial by the press," he emphasised.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in abroad —Bawumia ‘I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in...

2 hours ago

Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate means — Martin Kpebu Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate me...

2 hours ago

Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief —PPP Chairman warns EC ‘Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief’ — PPP C...

2 hours ago

Occupy Julorbi House protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores poli...

3 hours ago

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng You won’t exist without business community; stop intimidating traders – GUTA tel...

3 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah rtd NPP has the men, the capabilities to break the 8 – Retired COP George Alex Mensa...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Africa Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Afric...

3 hours ago

Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument

3 hours ago

Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West

3 hours ago

Abena Dapaahs case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail Abena Dapaah’s case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail 

Just in....
body-container-line