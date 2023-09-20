Cecilia Dapaah doesn’t own or run any real estate business, it's OSP's figment of imagination — Aide

20.09.2023 LISTEN

Personal Assistant to former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecilia Dapaah has said the embattled former minister does not own a real estate business.

Speaking to a section of the media in Accra, he described the OSP’s revelation that the former minister operates a real estate business with a 'fake identity' as false.

He stated that the OSP is only using the media to create public hatred for Cecilia Dapaah.

“Cecilia Abena Dapaah has never owned a real estate business. She bought a SSNIT affordable house for her late mum many years ago and later decided to sell it off. How that translates to her owning a real estate business beats human imagination,” he stated.

On the issue of the Bank account of Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother still sending her money, Mr Kofi Mensah explained that the bank was present to receive the donations of the late brother during the funeral.

He noted that right after the funeral the donations were used to open an account with Madam Cecilia Dapaah and her elder sister’s name being signatories to the account and same was later used to pay off some of the funeral expenses.

“Does that warrant a headline that her late brother is signing cheques and sending her money?" he quizzes.

On the issue of the money being hidden in obscure places in the house concealed in wraps and clothes, he retorted that it does not make any sense.

“Has the OSP forgotten that the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah constantly receives cash from people whose building projects he supervises?

“The public is advised to treat the publications and allegations with the contempt they deserve. The OSP is advised to desist from its fiendish delight in trial by the press," he emphasised.