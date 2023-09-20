ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don’t renew contracts with Zoomlion, you're just wasting money – PAC chairman orders MMDAs

Headlines Dont renew contracts with Zoomlion, you're just wasting money – PAC chairman orders MMDAs
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, has cautioned Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with waste management firm Zoomlion, citing the absence of discernible benefits.

During a public accounts committee hearing in Ho, the Ketu North MP underscored that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of the waste management company’s contract.

The caution was made after the Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly failed to provide the requisite documents to renew its contract with the waste management company.

Furthermore, the committee proposed a comprehensive review of the existing agreement with Zoomlion, considering that numerous Assemblies lack transparency regarding the terms of their contract with the company.

“I am told that there is a clause in the contract that gives automatic renewal. Unless you the assembly will communicate to the company the intention not to renew.

“So go back and read your contract document and then make reference to that clause, and inform Zoomlion that when your contract expires, you will not renew it again. Because you are not deriving any benefits from that, you are just wasting that money.”

Avedzi’s warning comes amid growing concerns about the cost-effectiveness and transparency of Zoomlion’s contracts with MMDAs.

Critics have in the past argued that the company is overcharging for its services and that its contracts are often awarded without due process.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Accra: Police restore calm at Ofankor Accra: Police restore calm at Ofankor

4 hours ago

Ghana's 'enormous debt will make Akufo-Addo gov't 'grapple with debt-servicing burdens that will eat up substantial 2023 revenue' — EIU Ghana's 'enormous debt will make Akufo-Addo gov't 'grapple with debt-servicing b...

4 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safos apology in order – Stephen Ntim Sarah Adwoa Safo’s apology in order – Stephen Ntim

4 hours ago

Jean Mensa The volence was outside Agona West District Office, not connected to us — EC

4 hours ago

Suspends all activities, focus on limited voter registration exercise — NDC directs regional secretaries Suspends all activities, focus on limited voter registration exercise — NDC dire...

4 hours ago

Renting SIM cards illegal — NCA warns Renting SIM cards illegal — NCA warns

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah conceals cash in polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelops while engaged in real estate business under an alias – OSP Cecilia Dapaah conceals cash in polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelops while engag...

4 hours ago

BoG advised me to streamline Menzgold operations – NAM1 tells court BoG advised me to streamline Menzgold operations – NAM1 tells court

4 hours ago

Disregard fake social media accounts trying to extort money in my name — Afenyo-Markin warns public Disregard fake social media accounts trying to extort money in my name — Afenyo-...

4 hours ago

Paul Kagame has been regarded as Rwanda's de facto leader since the end of the 1994 genocide. By - Trinidad Express NewspaperAFP Rwanda's Kagame says he will run for fourth term

Just in....
body-container-line