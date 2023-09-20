Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared insights into his life experiences that significantly humbled him.

He noted the importance of showing respect and creating opportunities for others during an interaction with New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates.

The interaction took place in Kukuom in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of mutual support and inclusivity, indicating that his own life journey had taught him the significance of extending a helping hand to those in need.

"Everyone needs help, one way or the other," Dr. Bawumia remarked. "That's why I believe in creating opportunities and giving people opportunities. Many people are looking for opportunities, and when you create opportunities, you change the lives of many."

Drawing from his personal experiences, he highlighted the importance of humility and respecting everyone one encounters in life, as circumstances can change dramatically.

"My own life experience teaches me to be humble and respect everyone you meet because the cleaner you meet today can be a Vice President tomorrow," he added.

Dr. Bawumia went on to share some of his early experiences, revealing that during his secondary school years in Tamale, he would work on a farm during holidays to support himself.

"When I was in secondary school in Tamale, I used to go to the farm during holidays to support myself. I had an opportunity to study abroad and over there, I drove taxis and cleaned dormitories to earn some money to pay for my fees.

"All these teach me to be humble, to respect people, and to also create opportunities for people," Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

The Vice President's visit to the Ahafo Region is part of his engagement with NPP stakeholders ahead of the November 4 flagbearer race.