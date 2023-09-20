ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in abroad’ — Bawumia

Headlines I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in abroad —Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared insights into his life experiences that significantly humbled him.

He noted the importance of showing respect and creating opportunities for others during an interaction with New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates.

The interaction took place in Kukuom in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of mutual support and inclusivity, indicating that his own life journey had taught him the significance of extending a helping hand to those in need.

"Everyone needs help, one way or the other," Dr. Bawumia remarked. "That's why I believe in creating opportunities and giving people opportunities. Many people are looking for opportunities, and when you create opportunities, you change the lives of many."

Drawing from his personal experiences, he highlighted the importance of humility and respecting everyone one encounters in life, as circumstances can change dramatically.

"My own life experience teaches me to be humble and respect everyone you meet because the cleaner you meet today can be a Vice President tomorrow," he added.

Dr. Bawumia went on to share some of his early experiences, revealing that during his secondary school years in Tamale, he would work on a farm during holidays to support himself.

"When I was in secondary school in Tamale, I used to go to the farm during holidays to support myself. I had an opportunity to study abroad and over there, I drove taxis and cleaned dormitories to earn some money to pay for my fees.

"All these teach me to be humble, to respect people, and to also create opportunities for people," Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

The Vice President's visit to the Ahafo Region is part of his engagement with NPP stakeholders ahead of the November 4 flagbearer race.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in abroad —Bawumia ‘I used to farm in order to survive when I was in school, cleaned dormitories in...

2 hours ago

Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate means — Martin Kpebu Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate me...

2 hours ago

Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief —PPP Chairman warns EC ‘Adhere to political party cries and implement what will give us relief’ — PPP C...

2 hours ago

Occupy Julorbi House protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores poli...

3 hours ago

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng You won’t exist without business community; stop intimidating traders – GUTA tel...

3 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah rtd NPP has the men, the capabilities to break the 8 – Retired COP George Alex Mensa...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Africa Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Afric...

3 hours ago

Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument

3 hours ago

Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West

3 hours ago

Abena Dapaahs case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail Abena Dapaah’s case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail 

Just in....
body-container-line