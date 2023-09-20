Hackers briefly seize Donald Trump Jr.'s X account to announce his father ex-President Trump’s fake death [PHOTOS]

Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was apparently hacked on Wednesday, September 20th, according to posts that were quickly deleted.

For a brief period, the account, which has over ten million followers, posted messages that turned out to be false.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," the post purportedly made by Donald Trump Jr.'s father reads.

Similar deleted posts from the account also contained offensive and derogatory language targeting President Joe Biden.

The irregular and inflammatory tweets were taken down in an hour's time.

It seems the account was briefly compromised by hackers, as the messages contradicted Donald Trump Jr.'s actual views and intentions as per his existing post on the app.

Donald Trump Jr. and his team are yet to comment on the incident.