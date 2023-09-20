ModernGhana logo
20.09.2023

Latest charge sheet by OSP shows Cecilia Dapaah income is not from legitimate means — Martin Kpebu

20.09.2023

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has accused former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah of being guilty of corruption-related charges following the latest disclosures by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to Lawyer Kpebu, the former Sanitation Minister’s source of wealth is questionable.

He said in an interview on TV3, that Ghanaians deserve an explanation from the former Sanitation Minister over her source of wealth.

“It points in the direction of corruption and corruption-related offences because as it were, you will see that these monies are not supported by Madam Dapaah’s income.

“How did she come by that money? What business did she do to earn that income? So once she is not able to explain her source of wealth, then we are in the realm of corruption and corruption-related offences. In fact, bribery to put it in another word.

“They look like bribes because she can’t explain and what is it that she can’t explain?” Martin Kpebu stated.

Mr. Kpebu was commenting on the latest charge sheet submitted in court by the OSP to cease and freeze Cecilia Abena Dapaah's cash and bank accounts.

The Office cited Madam Abena Dapaah for running an undisclosed and undeclared business using many aliases.

“In an instance, the first respondent sold an SSNIT Borteyman Estates Flat No. BT/OD/BLK2/2BR/1 under the name of Nana Yaa Ode.

“Indeed, the first respondent appended her signature on all relevant correspondence with the buyer under the name of Nana Yaa Ode,” OSP stated.

Mr Kpebu said from Day 1 it was clear the former minister did not have any business to earn such amounts from it.

“So, this case from Day 1 is one that has been riddled with false statements here and there and those false statements and changing positions very frequently let the case look like one that we are headed for bribery and corruption. The only difficulty is that she has a constitutional right to keep quiet under Article 19,” the OSP emphasised.

