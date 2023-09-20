ModernGhana logo
Prepare for a proper showdown; Bawumia will defeat you —Nana Akomea tells Ken Agyapong

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The State Transport Company (STC) Chief Executive, Nana Akomea has urged supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to turn out in numbers to vote in the November 4 elections.

According to Mr. Akomea, his candidate will win with a landslide victory.

He advised Kennedy Agyapong to get ready for a genuine "showdown" in an interview on Peace FM.

“We will give him (Kennedy Agyapong) a showdown, we have turned the showdown against the NDC which is where it should be,” Nana Akomea stated.

The New Patriotic Party will on Saturday, November 4, go to the polls to elect their flagbearer.

Four candidates, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Francis Addai-Nimoh are all aiming for the flagbearer position.

Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown."

Although Dr. Bawumia won the NPP super delegates election on August 26 with a wide margin, Mr. Agyapong strongly believes he will defeat the Vice President in the upcoming election where over 200,000 delegates of the NPP will decide.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

