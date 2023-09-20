ModernGhana logo
Limited voter registration: NDC must stop clogging queues with minors – Richard Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of registering underage citizens in the limited voter registration exercise.

The electoral commission commenced its limited voter registration exercise on September 12, which allows citizens who recently turned 18 years old and those without voter cards to enroll.

Mr. Ahiagbah referenced a reported arrest of the Shai Osudoku NDC youth organizer in connection with the registration of underage citizens.

According to the NPP spokesperson, this practice is causing long queues at registration centres.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 20, Mr. Ahiagbah urged the NDC to stop “clogging the queues at the registration centres with minors,” stressing, “The arrest of the NDC youth organizer for Shai Osudoku is evidence of a widespread practice that is contributing heavily to the high numbers at the centers.”

He further charged the EC to verify ages to prevent ineligible registrants and "deploy all available machines to speed up the registration process.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing exercise which is expected to end on October 3, has been marred with controversies regarding the EC’s decision to hold the exercise at its district offices.

Many have been calling on the EC to decentralize the exercise to at least, electoral area levels for easy access and participation.

