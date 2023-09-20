ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Disregard fake social media accounts trying extort money in my name — Afenyo-Markin warns public

Headlines Disregard fake social media accounts trying extort money in my name — Afenyo-Markin warns public
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cautioned the general public to be vigilant on social media in order not to fall prey to scammers.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu has recently noticed the activities of unscrupulous persons operating various social media accounts in his name to dupe unsuspecting public.

In a disclaimer issued his week, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has admonished the Ghanaian public to disregard any request from social media accounts demanding money in his name.

He said he only operates one Facebook account with the name "Hon. Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin" and would never request anybody to pay money for favour.

“It is advised that the public be made aware of all sort of social media scam. Please kindly disregard all manner of extortions and requests from any Facebook,Linkedin and any other social media account posing to be me and directing you to anyone supposedly close to me for assistance.

“I own no social media account aside this Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/AlexMarkin2016?mibextid=V3Yony with the account name "Hon. Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin".

“My outfit will not request from anyone to fulfill any financial obligation before the individual receives help from me. Kindly be guided and vigilant,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said in his disclaimer.

During the past weekend, the Effutu MP donated equipment to churches and supported newly posted teachers to Effutu with laptops.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Accra: Police restore calm at Ofankor Accra: Police restore calm at Ofankor

1 hour ago

Ghana's 'enormous debt will make Akufo-Addo gov't 'grapple with debt-servicing burdens that will eat up substantial 2023 revenue' — EIU Ghana's 'enormous debt will make Akufo-Addo gov't 'grapple with debt-servicing b...

1 hour ago

Sarah Adwoa Safos apology in order – Stephen Ntim Sarah Adwoa Safo’s apology in order – Stephen Ntim

1 hour ago

Jean Mensa The volence was outside Agona West District Office, not connected to us — EC

1 hour ago

Suspends all activities, focus on limited voter registration exercise — NDC directs regional secretaries Suspends all activities, focus on limited voter registration exercise — NDC dire...

1 hour ago

Renting SIM cards illegal — NCA warns Renting SIM cards illegal — NCA warns

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaah conceals cash in polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelops while engaged in real estate business under an alias – OSP Cecilia Dapaah conceals cash in polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelops while engag...

1 hour ago

BoG advised me to streamline Menzgold operations – NAM1 tells court BoG advised me to streamline Menzgold operations – NAM1 tells court

1 hour ago

Disregard fake social media accounts trying extort money in my name — Afenyo-Markin warns public Disregard fake social media accounts trying extort money in my name — Afenyo-Mar...

1 hour ago

Paul Kagame has been regarded as Rwanda's de facto leader since the end of the 1994 genocide. By - Trinidad Express NewspaperAFP Rwanda's Kagame says he will run for fourth term

Just in....
body-container-line