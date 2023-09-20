Disregard fake social media accounts trying extort money in my name — Afenyo-Markin warns public

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cautioned the general public to be vigilant on social media in order not to fall prey to scammers.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu has recently noticed the activities of unscrupulous persons operating various social media accounts in his name to dupe unsuspecting public.

In a disclaimer issued his week, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has admonished the Ghanaian public to disregard any request from social media accounts demanding money in his name.

He said he only operates one Facebook account with the name "Hon. Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin" and would never request anybody to pay money for favour.

“It is advised that the public be made aware of all sort of social media scam. Please kindly disregard all manner of extortions and requests from any Facebook,Linkedin and any other social media account posing to be me and directing you to anyone supposedly close to me for assistance.

“I own no social media account aside this Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/AlexMarkin2016?mibextid=V3Yony with the account name "Hon. Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin".

“My outfit will not request from anyone to fulfill any financial obligation before the individual receives help from me. Kindly be guided and vigilant,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said in his disclaimer.

During the past weekend, the Effutu MP donated equipment to churches and supported newly posted teachers to Effutu with laptops.