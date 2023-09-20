ModernGhana logo
Ghana, El Salvador sign MoU to establish diplomatic ties

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
Ghana and El Salvador have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who signed on behalf of Ghana at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA, stressed the importance of collaboration between Ghana and El Salvador.

Madam Botchwey also held bilateral meetings with her colleague Foreign Ministers from Bangladesh, St. Lucia, Namibia, Bahamas, Maldives and Tonga. She appealed to the Foreign Ministers to convince investors in their respective countries to explore investment opportunities in Ghana to advance international trade and investment among the countries.

The 78th United Nations General Assembly high-level week started on Monday, 18th September 20223 and will end on 22nd September 2023.

This year’s UNGA is on the theme: "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

