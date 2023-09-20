ModernGhana logo
The volence was outside Agona West District Office, not connected to us — EC

Social News Jean Mensa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Jean Mensa

Electoral Commission (EC) has conducted a thorough investigation into the recent news reports of violence at the Agona West District Office in the Central Region.

According to the investigation, a fight broke out between two men outside the office on Sunday, September 17, 2023, well after the office had closed for the day.

An eyewitness reported that the fight occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm, four hours after the registration exercise had ended.

The Deputy Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency, Samuel Ametepey, blamed the EC for the incident, despite the investigation revealing that the violence had nothing to do with the Commission. The Commission has stated that it is unfortunate for individuals to try and tarnish its image and credibility, and call on the public to ignore the news items.

The EC noted that its officers nationwide have been well trained and are carrying out their duties professionally, and will not act in a way that causes confusion or violence.

The Commission urges the Daily Guide and the Daily Graphic to retract their erroneous stories.

The EC is committed to ensuring fair and peaceful elections, and encourages all stakeholders to work together towards successful electoral processes.

Michael Boadu, Ag. Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission in a statement, said that the Commission will continue to carry out its duties diligently and professionally, to ensure credible electoral processes are conducted in Ghana.

—DGN online

