Cecilia Dapaah claimed GH¢132k was her sitting allowance but OSP raised suspicion

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has made further disclosures about the cash discovered at the Abelemkpe residence of resigned Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The Office said she has been unable to justify the legitimacy of the monies.

For instance, various amounts were found stashed in 32 different envelopes totalling GH¢132,007and she claimed it was her sitting allowances.

“A record of the various sums sealed in said envelopes range from Four Hundred cedis (GH¢400.00) to Thirty-Eight Thousand One Hundred and Sixty cedis (GH¢ 38,160.00), most of which far exceed the approved sums recommended for payment to public officials as sitting allowances – raising suspicion as to the legitimacy of their sources,” the OSP stated in its fact sheet sighted by 3news.com on Tuesday, September 19.

Again Madam Dapaah’s husband had indicated that his niece remits money to him from the US for purposes of construction.

“However, the identified niece was unable to provide evidence of the source of the said amounts and evidence of lawful remittance of said sums to the second respondent,” OSP’s fact sheet noted.

“Whereupon she claimed to have personally and physically brought the said sums purportedly amounting to Two Hundred Thousand United States dollars (US$ 200,000.00) without lawful declaration.”

More to follow. . .
-3news.com

