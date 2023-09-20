Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has issued a warning to party delegates, advising them against voting for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming flagbearer election.

Mr Agyapong believes that choosing Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer would drive the NPP to opposition, as he doubts Bawumia's ability to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV monitored by ModernGhana News, the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central argued that Dr. Bawumia's credibility has been compromised due to the economic challenges the country is facing, particularly the exchange rate fluctuations.

He said, “Whether you like it or not if you vote for Bawumia, you can’t beat Mahama… ‘If your fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you,’ was I the person who made this statement?”

Mr Agyapong pointed out that Dr. Bawumia's own statement has come back to haunt him and would surely be used by the opposition NDC to campaign against him.

The MP continued by questioning whether the fundamentals have improved, citing the significant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

He stated, "If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundamentals would be what?"

Kennedy Agyapong, who is vying for the NPP's flagbearer position alongside Dr. Bawumia, defended his criticism of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - Dr. Bawumia-led government, asserting that he has been a victim of the bad governance.

He emphasized that he and other businessmen in the country have suffered significant financial losses due to the poor performance of the economy and the cedi free fall against the dollar.

“When I say these things, people say I am controversial… When I lost some of my money, did someone tell me that I’m an NPP man so my money should be saved? If I have lost money, am I the only businessman who has lost money?” he quizzed.

However, Mr Agyapong expressed confidence in his own presidential prospects, stating that he would defeat former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's candidate.